Ditch the notch? Apple said to go for punch-hole design on 2022 iPhone

Highlights Apple may bring the punch-hole design on the iPhone in 2022.

Kuo has said at least one high-end model will have this design.

Apple could also bring the Touch ID on display tech in 2023.

iPhone 14 series will have some models that would ditch the notch for a punch-hole design on the display, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The renowned analyst has predicted in his latest note that at least some of the 2022 iPhone models would end up looking like the Samsung Galaxy S series phones. Apple has been long-criticised for sticking to the notch display design, even though it was initially found to have irked several iPhone enthusiasts. The notch, as we know it today, was introduced by Apple first on the iPhone X, only to be emulated in several forms on a range of Android devices. But while notch was a feasible workaround for selfie cameras on full-screen displays, punch-hole emerged as a better option. Next year's iPhones may just switch to that.

Kuo has said that the punch-hole design will be implemented on the high-end iPhone models earmarked for the 2022 release. He has not said if all the iPhone models will have the punch-hole design, but there is a possibility at least one will ditch the notch. He has also said that Apple may adopt this design on all iPhone models of 2022 if the production yields are good enough. Removing the notch also means Apple will have to tackle the issue of repositioning the sensors meant for Face ID. But Kuo did not have anything to say about this. But some previous rumours have also said that Apple might go back to implementing Touch ID on the iPhone in future, removing the need for Face ID sensors altogether. The Touch ID, however, may find its place under the display instead of the Home button.

There is a parallel possibility that Apple uses these Face ID sensors under the iPhone display. Chinese smartphone giant ZTE recently showed off its new technology where the sensors responsible for 3D facial scanning can be placed under the display, solving the problem that the removal of the notch may bring. ZTE previously demonstrated the world's first under-display camera technology on a commercial phone. And while the technology was found to be subpar with the current camera benchmarks on high-end phones, it is a novelty that will grow into its advanced form over years. Similarly, Apple taking up the under-display facial scanning technology will offer a glimpse at what this technology can potentially do.

Kuo has noted that if the development of the Touch ID technology on a screen goes well, at least one high-end iPhone model will feature it in the year 2023. This model is also said to come with a periscope camera and a full-screen design without holes or notches. Additionally, Kuo has also said Apple will launch a low-end iPhone with a roughly 6-inch LCD, Face ID support, and a price tag of below $600 (roughly Rs 44,000) in the first half of 2023. This affordable iPhone model is likely to replace the iPhone 11 that is available to buy globally while its bigger counterparts, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are officially discontinued.