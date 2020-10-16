Diwali with Mi sale now live: Redmi Note 9 Pro at Re 1, Mi 10 with Rs 5,000 off and other deals you must check

Highlights Xiaomi will sell the Mi 10 for Rs 5,000 less in the Diwali with Mi sale.

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 9 Pro for Re 1 in the flash sale.

The Mi TV will be available with Rs 1,000 discount in the sale.

With the festive season around, you are not only getting smartphone deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. Smartphone brands are running their individual sales to ring in the festivals. Xiaomi has kicked off its Diwali with Mi sale from today. Most of the smartphone deals available in Xiaomi's sale are also there on the Flipkart and Amazon sales, but there are some offers that you only get on the Xiaomi website.

The Diwali with Mi offer brings up to Rs 1,000 instant discount with Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. Besides, you use the Mi Pay option for payments, Xiaomi is giving you a chance to win up to Rs 5,000 cashback. 5 daily winners will see a flat Rs 1,000 cashback while 5 monthly winners get Rs 5,000 cashback. The winners will be decided by Xiaomi after the sale is over.

Diwali with Mi deals on Xiaomi, Redmi phones

-- Mi 10: The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, the Mi 10 is up for grabs with Rs 5,000 discount in the Diwali with Mi sale. You can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for Rs 44,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes in at Rs 49,999. Besides this sale, you can get the Mi 10 for these discounted prices on Flipkart and Amazon too.

-- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and support for 33W fast charging, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a good smartphone. You can get it for Rs 1,000 less in the sale. The limited-time offer on the smartphone will sell the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant, and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

-- Redmi 9 Prime: The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and supports a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. You can get the Redmi 9 Prime for Rs 1,000 cheaper at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The sale for this model will begin tomorrow and you can get the same deal on Flipkart and Amazon.

Diwali with Mi deals on fitness band, TV stick, and more

-- Mi Band 4: The Mi Band is available with discounts for Rs 1,899 with a Rs 400 discount.

-- Mi TV Stick: With a discount of Rs 500, the Mi TV Stick is up for grabs for Rs 2,299.

-- Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO + UV): This water purifier is up for grabs with Rs 2,000 discount, which means you will have to pay Rs 10,999.

-- Mi TV 4X 50-inch: You can get the 50-inch TV from Xiaomi for Rs 30,999 with a Rs 1,000 discount in the sale.

-- Mi Home Security Camera 360: This security camera from Xiaomi can be availed for Rs 2,299 with a discount of Rs 600.

Diwali with Mi Re 1 sale

Xiaomi will put some products on offer where you can get them for just Re 1. These deals have become signatory for Xiaomi but are short-lived. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be up for Re 1 flash sale at 4 pm today while tomorrow the Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 will be on offer.