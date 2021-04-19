Dog swallows Apple AirPods and they were working after surgery

Highlights A dog thought AirPods was an Easter egg and gulped it down.

He had to be rushed to the local vet for an intricate surgery.

AirPods came out perfectly working and the dog is fine too.

Incidents involving an iPhone or AirPods are common but some of them are way too interesting to be missed. In what could be a bit of disappointing news, a dog swallowed a pair of AirPods along with the charging case, only to undergo surgery at a local vet. As the "intricate" surgery went successful, the vet was able to retrieve the AirPods, and they were working perfectly fine. The AirPods' charging case even had the lights on. And if you are worried about the dog, the golden retriever named Jimmy is recuperating and doing fine.

According to Vets Now, 22-year-old Rachel Hick visited the vet in Hull after Jimmy did the unbelievable. Hick told the vet that her heart sank when she finally understood what happened to her pooch. "It was Easter Sunday and Jimmy has his own Instagram account, so I was taking photos of him getting his first dog Easter egg to use on Instagram. He was jumping up and running around going crazy, he was so hyped up and excited," Hick told Vets Now. Jimmy jumped and knocked the AirPods out of Hick's pockets.

Of course, the AirPods fell on the floor and before Hick could realise she dropped the earbuds, an enthusiastic Jimmy mistook AirPods for an Easter egg and gulped it at once. And after that, Jimmy gave innocent looks to say that he ate the wrong snack. Hick rushed to the vet immediately where after scanning, doctors found out there is the AirPods case inside Jimmy's belly. Of course, there is a risk of food obstruction when something is stuck in the digestive system but the vet suggested there is a far bigger risk of battery acid leak. After the consent, the vet went ahead with the surgery plan.

"Jimmy's a beautiful dog and he's lucky his owners acted so promptly. Battery acid is highly dangerous to dogs as are large foreign objects, especially if they're allowed to pass into the intestine," Susana Jauregui, senior vet at Vets Now said. Jimmy's case was also helped by the fact that he did not try to chew AirPods, which is why there was not even a tooth mark on the case.

Jimmy is now resting at home with a cone around his head to stop him from licking the stitches. And he should be fine in a few days.

If there is anything this incident has taught, it is that pet owners should be very vigilant around their pets. Things such as an AirPods case are shiny and look attractive enough to become your pet's meal. And by the time you realise, it may be too late. Not just animals, humans should also be cautious with small gadgets. About two years back, a man swallowed one of the AirPods and had to take laxatives to get the earbud out of his body in a toilet.