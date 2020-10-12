Donald Trump claims he is coronavirus immune, Twitter says don't misinform people

Highlights Twitter flags Trump's post for violating its rules against COVID-19 misinformation.

Trump's assertion that he is now "immune" to coronavirus have got the tweet labeled.

Well, this isn't the first time when Twitter has flagged US President Trump's post.

Twitter continues to add warning labels against tweets that may potentially spread coronavirus misinformation. Twitter, on Sunday, flagged one of the US President Donald Trump's posts for violating its rules in context to COVID-19 misinformation. The Trump in a tweet had said, "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!!"

Tweet added a disclaimer for the tweet, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." However, viewers can still read the tweet by clicking on it.

This isn't the first time when Twitter or even social media giant Facebook has removed, or flagged a post. Last week, Trump took to Facebook and Twitter, and wrote, "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" While Facebook deleted the post, Twitter hid the message with the same warning "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information".

This time, Trump's assertion that he is now "immune" to coronavirus must have got the tweet labeled because there have been documented cases of coronavirus patients becoming reinfected.

In a situation of novel coronavirus pandemic, the internet is a primary source of information where social media is trying to behave responsibly. In fact, Twitter in an update has tightened the rules around spreading misinformation and asked users to quote-tweet and "add their own commentary" to tweets before retweeting someone.