Don't ditch your iPhone 6S and iPhone SE yet, Apple might update it with iOS 14 later this year

Highlights The iOS 14 update may make it to the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE.

Apple could make iOS 14 the last update for these old iPhone models.

Apple may unveil iOS 14 at this year's WWDC event in June.

Apple is the only smartphone maker out there that keeps supporting its devices for a rather long time. Current versions of iOS now stretch support for up to five years, which is much longer than what you can expect from any premium Android phone. It seems that Apple wants to keep the momentum going with its next iOS update and that means your old iPhone from five years ago could continue to live for another year.

According to a new report from iPhonesoft that's spotted by 9To5Mac, Apple might extend support for the next version of iOS to its 2015 devices. The iOS 14 update, as is expected to be christened by Apple at this year's WWDC event, will possibly extend support to those iPhone and iPad models that were launched almost five years ago. These batch of devices comprise of the A9 chipset from around 2015 and 2016.

The A9 chip powered many Apple devices beyond 2016. The first device to use the A9 chip was the iPhone 6S series and Apple used it later on the iPhone SE from 2016. The 5th Gen iPad also used the A9 chip in 2017. Hence, Apple is mostly looking to update all the devices running on the A9 chip this year, possibly for one last time. With this update, Apple will offer up to five years of software support for the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE.

The phones that won't be making the cut will be the iPhone 6 and older models. The same stands for all the iPad models using A8 and A8X chip.

That said, it's still too early to comment on iOS 14, given that Apple may only speak about it officially by June 2020. Chances are that Apple may drop support for the older iPhone 6S and even the iPhone SE during the development stage.

On the other side, iOS 14 will surely make it to the newer iPhone models. The current generation iPhone 11 series will get it soon whereas the iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone 7 series will also get the new update. The rumoured iPhone 9 that's expected to start selling from March 2020 will also be eligible for the update, given that it is going to use the latest A13 chipset from the iPhone 11 series.