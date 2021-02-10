Govt directs Twitter to deactivate 257 handles, agrees to meet site officials to discuss issues flagged

The government has told Twitter to delete 257 handles. The government termed the list of 257 handles non-negotiable even it agreed to meet Twitter officials to discuss issues flagged. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday agreed to a virtual meeting with Twitter officials to discuss issues that were flagged by the government earlier.

As per details accessed by India Today TV, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) will be meeting Twitter officials.

As per sources, the government will promote swadeshi platform Koo against Twitter. The government is annoyed with Twitter's response on its response on January 26 violence.

It is also being said that the government is not happy with Twitter's response despite repeated notice to streamline the system.

The indication is that maximum ministers from the Indian government may soon be going to shift to Koo platform.

Twitter India on Tuesday had responded to the government of India and requested a formal dialogue with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. "An acknowledgment to the receipt of the non-compliance notice has also been formally communicated," the company had said in a statement.

This week, the government sent a notice to Twitter India where it asked another 1178 accounts to be removed from the platform. This was the second notice, after a few days, when Twitter failed to remove or block around 250 accounts and tweets that the government registered as a non-compliance of its orders.

Twitter India in a blog post earlier on Wednesday posted its response to blocking orders from the government.

"Beginning on 26 January 2021, our global team provided 24/7 coverage and took enforcement action judiciously and impartially on content, Trends, Tweets, and accounts that were in violation of the Twitter Rules  our global policy framework that governs every Tweet on the service," the company said in its blog post.

The company also added that it took a range of enforcement actions including permanent suspension in certain cases against more than 500 accounts escalated across all MeitY orders for clear violations of Twitter's rules.

Twitter also listed some of the actions it took as per the government orders, "Specifically, we: Took action on hundreds of accounts that violated the Twitter Rules, particularly inciting violence, abuse, wishes of harm, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm, prevented certain terms that violated our Rules from appearing in the Trends section, suspended more than 500 accounts that were engaging in clear examples of platform manipulation and spam, tackled misinformation based on the highest potential for real-world harm, and prioritized labelling of Tweets that were in violation of our synthetic and manipulated media policy."