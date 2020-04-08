Don't use Zoom for video calls, Taiwan tell govt agencies

Highlights The cabinet has asked all the government agencies to stop using the app.

In yet another blow to the popular video-conferencing appZoom, the Taiwan cabinet has now imposed a ban on the usage of the app owing to the security concerns that have surfaced recently. The cabinet has asked all the government agencies to stop using the app. Despite a surge in popularity, Zoom has been under the scanner for its flawed privacy policies.

Zoom's popularity rocketed during the lockdown period and it had over 200 million active users in March. But a lot of security flaws were uncovered recently and due to which Zoom had even announced a feature freeze for 90 days to focus on its shortcomings. Issues such as lack of end-to-end encryptions, zoombombing were discovered recently.

Taiwan's cabinet told the government agencies that if they want to hold a video conference, they "should not use products with security concerns, like Zoom. The cabinet, however, did not elaborate much on the security concerns they were referring to. Following suit, the Ministry of Education also banned the use of Zoom in schools.

The Executive Yuan's Department of Cyber Security (DCS) today formally issued an advisory to all government organizations and specific non-government agencies that should it become operationally necessary to engage in video conferencing, the underlying video software to be used should not have associated security or privacy concerns, such as the Zoom video communication service, the announcement from the Taiwan government said.

However, this isn't the only time Zoom is getting completely banned by a huge entity. Earlier, it was banned by Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX due to security concerns.

As per a Reuters report, the employees of SpaceX were told that their access to Zoom has been disabled. "We understand that many of us were using this tool for conferences and meeting support. Please use email, text or phone as alternate means of communication, a SpaceX mail obtained by Reuters read.

Earlier, it was discovered that Zoom transfers all its users data to Facebook irrespective of the users having accounts on Facebook. It was also found that the chats on the app are not end-to-end encrypted. There have been cases of Zoom Bombing too in the past, which allows an unknown guest with nefarious intentions to crash a meeting.

However, CEO and founder Eric Yuan in a blog post said that they have fixed some of the flaws."We took action to remove the Facebook SDK in our iOS client and have reconfigured it to prevent it from collecting unnecessary device information from our users. We updated our privacy policy to be more clear and transparent around what data we collect and how it is used explicitly clarifying that we do not sell our users' data, we have never sold user data in the past, and have no intention of selling users' data going forward," he said in a blog post.