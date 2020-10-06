DxOMark tests Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra camera, ranks it lower than Vivo and Xiaomi phones

Highlights DxOMark gives Galaxy Note20 Ultra cameras 121 points.

Phones like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Vivo X50 Pro Plus are ranked higher than Note20 Ultra.

In comparison, the Note20 Ultra is a more expensive phone with its price of Rs 104,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is one expensive phone. In India its price starts at Rs 104,999 and it is a fine phone, as India Today Tech found in its review. However, its camera has gone through the DxOMark reviews, which are more focussed technical and objective aspects like sharpness in photos instead of subjective impression, and it has been found that the phone's cameras fall short of the best. DxOMark has given the Note20 Ultra 121 points, which is lower than what phones like the Vivo X50 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra score.

Interestingly, the Vivo and Xiaomi phones cost significantly less than the Note20 Ultra.

In its conclusion, DxOMark notes, "For the most part, the Note20 Ultra 5G's image quality is excellent The main disappointment, however, is the Note20 Ultra 5G's zoom capabilities at close and medium range, which undermine an otherwise excellent performance and prevent the device from ranking higher in the DXOMARK Camera database."

In the "cons" section of the conclusion, the websites, which specialises in reviewing camera hardware, highlights that the Galaxy Note20 Ultra camera suffers from:

-- Visible noise, especially in low light.

-- Autofocus instabilities under benchmark lab conditions

-- Visible noise and artifacts in ultra-wide shots

The autofocus issues are also highlighted for video as DxOMark notes, "autofocus instabilities in most conditions" while using the Galaxy Note20 Ultra for recording videos.

At the same time, in "pros" section for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra camera, DxOMark highlights:

-- Vivid and pleasant color

-- Accurate target exposure and wide dynamic range

-- Acceptable level of detail

When it comes to video recording, the DxOMark praises Galaxy Note20 Ultra for its "effective stabilization in handheld still videos."

Just to give you a background, here are some details about the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra camera. On the front, the phone comes with a 10-megapixel front camera. But it is at the back where Samsung has poured in some top hardware, which, unfortunately, wasn't enough to convince DxOMark. On the rear, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra has a main camera that uses a 108-megapixel image sensor. Then there is a telephoto lens camera with 12-megapixel image sensor and another one with a wide-angle lens using another 12-megapixel sensor. Up to 5X of optical zoom and up to 50X of hybrid (read digital) zoom is supported.