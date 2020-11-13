Dyson launches Pure Hot+Cold Cryptomic air purifier at Rs 61,900, claims it destroy formaldehydes in air

Highlights Dyson Pure Hot+Cold Cryptomic air purifier launched at a price of Rs 61,900.

The new Dyson air purifier cleans air and removes particles including foul formaldehydes.

In addition to cleaning air, the Pure Hot+Cold Cryptomic helps maintain the room temperature.

It is that time of the year when pollution in India, particularly in the North is at its peak. Air in Delhi is almost unbreathable. Dyson, a British company that specialises in premium and high-tech appliances, has launched a new air purifier in India. Called Pure Hot+Cold Cryptomic, this purifier cleans air as well as helps maintain the room temperature through its air cooling or heating features.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cold Cryptomic is also the company's most expensive yet air purifier in India. It has been priced at Rs 61,900. Just like other appliances from Dyson, the Pure Hot+Cold also uses a blade-less design for pushing the air around it.

Dyson says that its latest air purifier can also trap formaldehydes chemical particles emanating from organic matter ensuring that the air is not only clean but also odour free. Formaldehydes are considered carcinogenic, which means they potentially increase risk of cancer, but given the poor air quality in Delhi and most of the other big Indian cities, formaldehydes are least of the worries in our houses.

"Harnessing Dyson's expertise in chemistry, sensing, filtration and fluid dynamics, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic machines are engineered to be the total air purification solution for your home - removing ultra-fine particles, odours, gases and destroying formaldehyde, continuously," said Charlie Park, global category director for environmental control at Dyson.

Given that we are approaching winter, most users are likely to find the Hot+Cool technology of the new Dyson air purifier more useful. Dyson notes, "With thermostat heat control, the machine automatically keeps your room at the target temperature. The heating function will switch to stand-by mode once the target is reached and will switch back on once it senses a drop in the temperature."

For summer, the Dyson Hot+Cool can be used with the fan mode "to deliver a powerful, frontward stream of purified air." While this is not air conditioning, the fan mode can help users keep the room cool.

Like other Dyson products, this too is an extremely high-end product with a unique design. And just like other Dyson products, the Hot+Cool Cryptomic too is full of cutting-edge features. There are tons of sensors inside the air purifier, the air is distributed evenly and features like night time mode, ability to control through voice commands using Alexa are likely to ensure good user experience. But all of this comes at a fair amount of cost. Unlike other air purifiers, its price of Rs 61,900 is at the upper limit for such a product.