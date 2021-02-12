Editors Guild of India webinar disrupted by hackers

Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday confirmed that one of the webinars on "Reporting from Red Zones" was disrupted by hackers. In a series of tweets, the Editors Guild of India has talked about how multiple intrusions forced the webinar to be called off within 10 minutes. According to the EGI, the speakers included Malini Subramaniam, PV Kondal Rao, Milind Umare, Tameshwar Sinha, Faisal Anurag andPurnima Tripathi and the topic of discussion was reporting experiences from Naxal areas

"EGI zoom webinar on "Reporting from Red Zones" subjected to relentless disruption by cyber attackers, who clearly did not want the speakers' voices to be heard. Multiple encroachers posted obscene messages and videos. Webinar called off within 10 minutes," the Editors Guild of India on twitter wrote.

