Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's syndrome, has difficulty making eye contact

Highlights Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live said that he became the first person with Aspergers to host the show.

Asperger's syndrome is one of a group of neurological disorders known as autism spectrum disorders where people often have trouble with social interactions.

Musk also played a financial adviser in a sketch calling Dogecoin the cryptocurrency you can trade for money.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who hosted the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show revealed that he has Asperger's Syndrome and created history by becoming the first host to do so, or at least the one to admit it. During the show, Musk noted that because of Asperger's, he would not make eye contact with his cast. People with Asperger's are often known to have difficulty with social interaction but have normal or above normal intelligence.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL, or at least the first to admit it. So I won't make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don't worry, I'm pretty good at running 'human' in emulation mode." Musk said.

Asperger's syndrome, or AS, is one of a group of neurological disorders known as autism spectrum disorders. AS is considered to be on the mild end of the spectrum, according to Healthline.



Musk attributed his "strange tweets" to how his brain works but said he reinvented electric cars and sent people to Mars on a rocketship so people should not expect him to be a "chill normal dude." "Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that's just how my brain works. To anyone I've offended, I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?"

He invited his mother Musk Maye to speak who confirmed that Musk had created a videogame as a kid and had received 500 dollars but was too young to open a bank account. "I'm excited for my Mother's Day gift, I just hope it's not Dogecoin," to which Elon Musk replied, "It is."

Among other sketches that Musk appeared on was "Weekend Update" in which he plays a financial adviser, explaining how Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency works. "It's the future of currency. It's an unstoppable financial vehicle that's going to take over the world," Musk explained. Musk called Dogecoin "the cryptocurrency you can trade for conventional money," calling it a hustle, after which Dogecoin lost one-third of its price.

Musk's tweets have been causing a surge in the value of the cryptocurrency that was started as a joke. Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX has announced that it will launch "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year.



