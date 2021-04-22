Elon Musk trolled on Earth Day with Mars Sucks billboard outside SpaceX headquarters

Highlights A creative agency Activista placed a billboard that said: Mars Sucks outside Space X headquarters in California.

Until now, Starship test flights have witnessed explosions, but Musk says SpaceX plans to carry an orbital flight by July.

A self-sustaining colony on Mars is the vision of SpaceX within the next 50 to 100 years.

Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's plans to colonise Mars are not unknown to his followers. Back in 2016, Musk at a conference had noted that the planned InterplanetaryTransport System (ITS) will be made to carry at least 100 people to Mars per flight. A self-sustaining colony on Mars is the vision of SpaceX within the next 50 to 100 years. Until now, Starship test flights have witnessed explosions, but Musk says SpaceX plans to carry an orbital flight by July. Starships are the reusable spaceships being built by the company in South Texas. Earlier this month, Musk on Twitter wrote, "Make life multi-planetary! #Mars."

Not everyone seems to agree with Musk's interplanetary plans and would rather focus on saving the earth. A Los Angeles creative agency Activista placed a billboard outside SpaceX's California headquarters which reads "Mars Sucks." "What doesn't suck? Earth. But the way we treat it frankly, sucks," the company explained on Twitter. "And then, you dream of Mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can't set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to Mars. Now let's prioritize earth."

The billboard was placed outside Space X's campus ahead of Earth Day, 2021, and expresses disappointment over Musk's focus on Mars rather than restoring Earth. Musk is of the view that the Earth will lose its ability to habituate humans due to climate change, asteroids, or other calamities and that humans should be able to outlast earth. Colonising Mars will help humans outlast it, according to Musk. "About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth, and a half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure the continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor-like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens and we destroy ourselves," he had tweeted in 2018.

Musk has also had his share of critics when it comes to his plans colonising Mars. Earlier this year, US Senator Bernie Sanders said, "Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now, we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don't go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy." Musk replied to Sanders saying, "I am accumulating resources to help make life multi-planetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a podcast interview had said that he is not a Mars person and would rather spend his money on vaccines and directly address "humanity's greatest challenges". He had also noted that he is not keen on buying a ticket to space. "No, I'm not a Mars person. I know a lot of Mars people. I don't think rockets are the solution. But maybe I'm missing something there," Gates had said.



