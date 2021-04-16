Empty hospital bed or Remdesivir injections, these websites are helping COVID patients find them

Highlights India reported over two lakh cases of coronavirus on Friday, for a second day in a row.

With rising cases, there is a shortage in resources like medicines, hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.

Some websites and social media pages are giving users assistance on where to access these resources.

For a second day straight, India recorded over 2 lakh coronavirus cases. On Friday, the covid numbers were at 2,17,353, while Thursday saw 2,00,739 positive cases and the country's caseload going to around 1.42 crore. The second wave is dealiner than the first one, despite the availability of vaccines and the knowledge of the virus. Cases in India have been rising exponentially since February, and the daily Covid-19 caseload in the country has doubled in the last 10 days.

With the rising coronavirus cases all over the country, there is a desperate need for beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors and Remdesivir injections. Remdesivir injections are given to people with severe infection. However, there are reports of the injection being sold on the black market due to its demand.

The government has prohibited citizens with mild to moderate symptoms from using it at home. "Remdesivir is to be used only in those who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen support. There is no question of its use in the home setting and for mild cases," NITI Aayog member VK Paul had noted in a statement.

Social media platforms have been flooded with information about resources trying to help those in need. Some of the websites that have been widely shared and are authentic have been listed below. Social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram are also helping people in need with the required information.

Readers must note that the helplines and websites, however useful, may be overburdened. Although, they may offer necessary assistance required by patients in dire need.

Following websites are assisting the people in need with the given helpline numbers:

Dr. Reddys -- Readytoffightcovid.in --- 1800-266-708-- Dr Reddys has launched a website to track the availability of Remdesivir injection in real-time.

Cipla -- www.cipla.com ---- info.availability@cipla.com -- 8657311088 -- Cipla is currently giving Remedesivir injections directly to the hospital where a patient has been admitted in order to avoid the black marketing of the medicines.

https://blog.indianhelpline.com/2021/04/15/india-fights-covid/ blog of consolidated information on empty hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, information on plasma etc

https://delhifightscorona.in/ Delhi government's website to keep track of beds.

https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html

Hetero -- www.heterohealthcare.com -- 04040473535

https://covidhelplinebangalore.com/ -- website specifically for Bangalore with information about resources for covid.



https://localsay.in/beds -- website specifically for Ranchi with information about resources for covid.



appointment@nanvatihospital.org -- For patients with mild systems, some hospitals are giving nursing facilities and online appointments with doctors. This website is specific to Mumbai.



You can find consolidated resources for plasma on covidplasma.online/ The following websites have information on how and where plasma can be donated to users. Some platforms also connect doctors to plasma donors and those in need of plasma.

https://dhoondh.com

http://plasmadonor.in/

http://needplasma.in/

https://plasmaline.in/



Instagram, Telegram and Twitter pages working towards consolidating information on resources

@pandemicreliefistindia (Instagram)

https://t.me/fightagainstcovid19 (Telegram channel)

https://twitter.com/switchindiaorg (Twitter handle)

@112UttarPradesh (Twitter handle)