ESPL 2021: India Today Gaming announces ESports Premier League, its first tournament for 2021

Highlights The tournament will offer players a chance to represent one of the eight cities across India.

India Today Gaming has set the total prize pool for ESPL 2021 at Rs. 25 lakhs.

Interested players can head to the ESPL website to get started with the registration process.

India Today Gaming, the gaming and esports division of India Today, has just announced Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021. ESPL 2021 is a multi-city tournament where esports professionals and interested gamers will compete against each other. It is the first tournament that the division is organizing for the year 2021 with a focus on staying home. As part of the announcement, the platform has just opened the registrations for the upcoming tournament. It has also shared details around the tournament, including the schedule, format, prize pool, and the sign-up process. Here is everything that you need to know about ESPL 2021 from India Today Gaming, including registration, rules, and more.

ESPL 2021 kick-starts registrations; here is everything we know

Before we talk about registrations, let's focus on the basics around ESPL 2021. This multi-city, multi-month tournament revolves around the popular Battle Royale smartphone game Free Fire. It is easier to understand the format with the analogy of the IPL. Like the annual Cricket tournament, teams will compete against each other for both the monetary prize as well as the prestige. However, unlike the IPL, the first iteration of ESPL will offer everyone a chance to represent one of the eight cities. This list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Punjab, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan. To make things easier, we have divided ESPL 2021 into four levels to zero down on the best that India has to offer.

Format-wise, ESPL will revolve around "Versus", "Best of 5", and "Best of 8" to select the top-performing teams. Besides, we should also re-iterate that ESPL is a team-based tournament where one would require a squad of four players. In addition to the four members, one also requires one additional replacement in case of any eventuality. Interested players need to sign-up on the India Today Gaming platform to take part in ESPL 2021. One can head to the ESPL website to get started with the registration process for the platform. The platform will also keep players updated about future tournaments and the latest from the gaming world.

India Today Gaming has set the total prize pool of ESPL 2021 at Rs 25 lakhs besides the obvious bragging rights and trophy. After the preliminary registrations, the matches will start from June 16, with the conclusion date set for August 29.