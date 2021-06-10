ESports Premier League (ESPL) 2021: Less than one week to go, registration open now

India Today Gaming announced India's first-ever franchise-based Esports league, the Esports Premier League (ESPL). ESPL 2021 is a three-month-long intense esports event featuring Free Fire as a gaming title. It is a nationwide eSports tournament for the teams based in India. ESPL will comprise more than 700 online matches with more than 300 hours of gaming content throughout the complete event. India Today Gaming has launched an exclusive in-house esports platform for the players where they could easily follow up the whole league. ESports Premier League 2021 has a total prize pool of Rs 25,00,000.

Infinix Mobile joins ESports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 as title sponsors

Recently, India Today Gaming has partnered with smartphone maker Infinix Mobile as the title sponsor for its inaugural edition. The addition of a leading smartphone company in the ESPL 2021 league showcases the reach of esports in the industry. One of the major reasons behind companies like Infinix Mobile getting attracted towards esports tournaments is the high amount of viewership. Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore broke all records with a record viewership of 5.4M+. It became the most-watched event in the history of esports tournaments.

Out of the 5.4M record viewership around the world, India recorded the highest viewership of 1.8M+, despite no Indian teams were participating in the event. This is the craze of esports in India. The ESPL 2021 grand finals is scheduled for August 29th, 2021. Top 8 teams would compete against rivals to represent eight cities across the country. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bangalore. The winning team will take home Rs 12 lakhs as the prize reward and glory of the ESPL 2021 champions' title.

Registrations for phase 1 group A are open. The players could register for the event through the official India Today Gaming website. With just less than 1 week left in the commencement of the event. All competitive esports teams are registering for the event. So, gather your squad and join us on the battlefield.