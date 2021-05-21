Ever thought of a hack-proof computer? Some researchers are working towards making it reality

Highlights A team of researchers have built a new chipset with Morpheus algorithm.

Computer threats have been very common over the past years. The fact that there is no stopping to the hijacking of these machines is the reason why tech companies are investing so much in creating effective safeguards. Some recent and egregious examples of security vulnerabilities include "Meltdown" and "Spectre", which put millions of computers at risk because of flawed chips. A chip is the brain of the computer and it is the primary target of most attacks. What if this chip was made infallible and robust, so much so that nothing can hack it? Some researchers are now working on one such chip that can ward off attacks.

Security researchers at the University of Michigan are developing a new CPU design called "Morpheus" that will be nearly hack-proof. According to IEEE Spectrum, this chipset and the computer running on it will be able to stop a large percentage of attacks. The research team led by computer scientist Todd Austin has used encryption to make this chip a lot stronger and more effective than the current-generation computer chips. As a result, the chipset is so strong that most exploits will find it hard to penetrate the defences. "It makes the computer into a puzzle that happens to compute. Our idea was that if we could make it really hard to make any exploit work on it, then we wouldn't have to worry about individual exploits," said Austin in the publication.

To test how effective this new chipset is, the security researchers challenged as many as 580 White Hat hackers to bypass security on the chipset at a recent virtual bug bounty programme sponsored by DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Project's Agency). These hackers took 13,000 hours to try to let themselves into the chipset but in vain.

Morpheus, the chipset, uses encryption of top quality. In the words of Austin, the team leader, the chipset uses a cipher, which is an algorithm called "Simon" that is responsible for encryption and decryption. Simon decides the encryption standard for the chipset and it keeps changing "every few hundred milliseconds." To put this simply, the algorithm encrypts parts of the chipset to hide how it works, which is why it becomes difficult for hackers to exploit it. In practical terms, this process of encrypting information reconfigures "key bits" of the chip's "code and data dozens of times per second, turning any vulnerabilities into dead ends for hackers," according to the engineering department at the University of Michigan.

The new technique for the computer chipset just makes the entire working mechanism of the chipset look like a puzzle that keeps changing every now and then, which is why hackers may have a tough time solving it. Austin said that Morpheus will be able to prevent low-level attacks or remote code execution attacks (RCEs), in which hackers inject malicious code into a chipset due to a flaw in programming. However, the chipset and Morpheus may not be able to shield the computer from high-technique attacks such as SQL injections.

The sorry state of computer chipsets and software may not change soon, especially when hackers have progressed dramatically over many years. But, at least, there is some hope that computers two or three years down the line will be able to ward off run-of-the-mill cyberattacks and exploits. That should be good news for hardware and software companies because then, they would need to focus on sophisticated attacks and the like.