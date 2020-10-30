Excitel announces mega broadband sale for unlimited data with 300 Mbps speed at Rs 499

Highlights For a months validity Excitel gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 999 respectively.

Under the current sale offer, Excitel is giving unlimited data with100 Mbps for Rs 399 and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 499 per month.

The validities for various broadband plans by Excitel range between 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months.

Excitel has announced a mega broadband sale for broadband and fiber plans giving users unlimited data with up to 300 Mbps speed for Rs 499. The internet service provider (ISP) gives 100 Mbps speed for Rs 699, 200 Mbps speed for Rs 849 and 300 Mbps speed for Rs 999 per month. However, under the current sale offer, Excitel is giving 100 Mbps for Rs 399 and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 499 per month.

Excitel notes that it maintains the same speed throughout the month with seamless downloads and uploads, no data limit, and hassle-free installation. The offer was made available from October 26. The validities for various broadband plans by Excitel range between 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months.

The broadband plans currently available in 12 cities are priced between Rs 399 to Rs 999 for a month. The 12 cities where these plans are available are Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur.

Let's have a look at the broadband plans listed on Excitel's website

For a month's validity Excitel gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 999 respectively.

For three months' validity, the ISP gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 respectively.

For four months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed ay Rs 2032 and Rs 2544 for four months respectively.

For six months' validity or a semi-annual plan, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 2940 and Rs 3600 for six months respectively.

For nine months' validity Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed and 300 Mbps speed which comes for Rs 3816 and Rs 4707 for nine months respectively.

For one-year validity, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 399 a month which comes to Rs 4788 for a year and Rs 499 a month which comes to Rs 5988 a year respectively.

Users must note all broadband plans are prepaid, exclusive of taxes and can be accessed in the 12 cities where the ISP is available. Excitel Broadband is working towards reaching over 50 cities by the end of 2021.



"With an explosion of smart devices, rising Internet penetration and the advent of bandwidth-intensive graphical/video content and apps, ISPs and telcos will have to offer abundant usage at affordable prices to consumers to propel the growth of Broadband. All our plans are truly unlimited without any FUP or restriction of any kind on data usage, a feature which strangely no other ISP is providing and ideally everyone should", said Vivek Raina, Excitel co-founder, and CEO.