Excitel announces revised FTTH plans starting at Rs 399 a month with no FUP and data limit

Highlights Excitel has announced revised fibre broadband plans that start from Rs 399 if bought with a 12-month validity.

Excitel noted that all of the fibre plans are fiber-based and there is no FUP or data limit associated with any of the packages.

The new tariff rates have been categorised as 1-month, 3-month, 4-month, 6-month, 9-month, 12-month with validity ranging from 30 days to 365 days.

Excitel has announced FTTH plans that start at a monthly price of Rs 399 for 100 Mbps in case users subscribe for a year. The plans are currently available across 17 cities in the country. The new tariff rates have been categorised as 1-month, 3-month, 4-month, 6-month, 9-month, 12-month with validity ranging from 30 days to 365 days. The new plans are effective from December 1, 2020.



Excitel noted that all the revised plans are for Excitel's high-speed Fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband connection. Further, all of Excitel's plans are fiber-based and there is no FUP or data limit associated with any of the packages. Following are the plans listed by Excitel. Following are the monthly fares charged by Excitel when subscribed to the fibre plans with the given validity.

For a month's validity Excitel gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 699, Rs 799 and Rs 899 respectively.

For three months' validity, the ISP gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 565, Rs 638 and Rs 732 respectively.

For four months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed of Rs 508, Rs 572 and Rs 636 respectively.

For six months' validity or a semi-annual plan, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 490, Rs 545 and Rs 600 respectively.

For nine months' validity, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed, 200 Mbps speed and 300 Mbps speed which comes for Rs 424, Rs 471 and Rs 533 respectively.

For one-year validity, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 399 a month which comes to Rs 4788 for a year, Rs 449 a month which comes to Rs 5388 a year and Rs 499 a month which comes to Rs 5988 a year respectively.

Excitel highlights that for this plan users have to pay just an additional 50 rupees to get double the data. Excitel on its website notes that all the prices are exclusive of taxes, that there are no Installation charges and a refundable security deposit of Rs 2000 for ONU devices. Besides, the 4-month 100 Mbps and the 9-month 100 Mbps plans are available only to new subscribers.

"The work from home scenario due to the pandemic led to a spurt in demand for wireline broadband with users realizing the true value of broadband. People started spending a lot of time on the internet for their work, communication and entertainment-related needs. This heavy usage was something that wireless 4G networks could not handle due to data limits and coverage issues. We are offering 100 Mbps speed without any data restrictions at an affordable cost of INR 399/month. Our packages are truly unlimited, moderately priced and we try to deliver the best in class services and technology within that price," Vivek Raina, Excitel Co-founder and CEO said in a statement.

The plans are operational in 17 cities including Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Unnao, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam. Excitel Broadband is working towards reaching over 50 more cities by the end of 2021.

