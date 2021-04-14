Excitel extends fiber broadband plans in 10 more cities, check availability

Highlights Excitel has extended the availability of broadband plans in 10 more Indian cities.

The plans are now available in 28 Indian cities and Excitel plans to extend the availability of the plans to 50 cities by the end of this year.

The validities for various broadband plans by Excitel range between 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months.

Excitel, the internet service provider (ISP) has extended its fiber broadband services in 10 cities in the first quarter in India. The broadband services have been extended to Nizamabad and Khammam in Telangana, Rawatsar in Rajasthan, Kakinada and Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur and Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh and in Mangalore, Karnataka. The broadband services are now available in 28 cities across the country and Excitel aims to extend its services to 50 cities by the end of this year. The broadband plans are also available in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Nanded, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam, Nalgonda, and Guntur.



Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said, "For speedy implementation of Digital India programme, access to a Fiber wireline internet connection with plans tailored for different kinds of audience is pertinent. Excitel plans on offering cutting-edge technology to underserved regions of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities that have been largely ignored by telcos. It gives me immense joy to share that Excitel is now present in 28 cities and has embarked on a journey to provide world-class FTTH facilities at affordable rates to towns like Nizamabad, Khammam, Rawatsar, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur and Sonbhadra and Mangalore."

Excitel notes that it maintains the same speed throughout the month with seamless downloads and uploads, no data limit, and hassle-free installation. The offer was made available from October 26. The validities for various broadband plans by Excitel range between 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months. Users must note all broadband plans are prepaid, exclusive of taxes and can be accessed in the cities where the ISP is available.

Excitel also recently started giving streaming benefits if users subscribe to its 300Mbps broadband plan with 3 months validity. For three months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 respectively. Excitel Rs 752 broadband plan gives users access to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo over worth Rs 1100 at no added cost. The subscriptions are complementary with Excitel's 300 Mbps, 3 months plan which currently comes for Rs 752 per month and Rs 2256 for three months. The plan is available in all Excitel servicing cities.



