Exclusive: Mi 11 Lite at 6.8mm to be the slimmest smartphone of 2021 in India

Xiaomi's upcoming affordable premium smartphone Mi 11 Lite will be the slimmest and lightest smartphone to launch in India in 2021. It will also be one of the slimmest to have launched in recent years. India Today Tech can confirm that the Indian variant of Mi 11 Lite will be just 6.8mm thick, making it slimmer than the Vivo X60 (7.3mm) and OnePlus 9R (8.4mm). In terms of thickness, Xiaomi has also managed to beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (6.9mm) and iPhone 12 (7.4mm).

The smartphone will also weigh just 157 grams which will make it the lightest smartphone to launch this year. This is still more than last year's Google Pixel 4a (143 grams) but considerably lighter than most phones these days.

The Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India on June 22 and will provide an affordable fourth option in the Mi 11 series. The line-up already includes Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

India Today Tech had already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be priced at under Rs 25,000 in India but, has learnt that Xiaomi is planning to position this phone right next to the Mi 10i. The latter is already selling in the country at Rs 21,999 which means that the Mi 11 Lite price might also start around the same mark. There is a bleek chance that Mi 11 Lite might be priced less than Mi 10i but, that is highly unlikely.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is only launching the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India. We had confirmed this last week and if there was a 5G variant, we would have seen some marketing around it by now. Instead, the smartphone maker is only talking about the slim form factor of the phone.

The Indian variant of the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It is the same chipset Poco used on the Poco X3, which is now selling at around Rs 15,000. Apart from this, most features are likely to be same as the global variant of the Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone should have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of other specifications, Mi 11 Lite is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness and HDR 10+ support. The smartphone should have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera module with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone is likely to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

It is likely to pack a 4,200mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W.