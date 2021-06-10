Business Today
Loading...

Exclusive: Mi 11 Lite at 6.8mm to be the slimmest smartphone of 2021 in India

Xiaomi's upcoming affordable premium smartphone Mi 11 Lite will be the slimmest and lightest smartphone to launch in India in 2021.

twitter-logoManas Tiwari | June 10, 2021 | Updated 10:33 IST
Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi is only launching the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India.

Highlights

  • Mi 11 Lite will be slimmest phone of 2021.
  • Mi 11 Lite will be only 6.8mm thick.
  • The smartphone will be launched at June 22.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close