Exclusive: Vivo V20 SE will launch in India next week

Highlights Vivo V20 SE will be launching in India next week.

The phone will be a more affordable version of the V20.

The Vivo V20 SE could bring a 6.44-inch display.

Vivo is getting ready to launch its next smartphone in India, the V20 SE. The V20 SE will be launched as the more affordable variant of the V20 which was launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

In the lead up to the launch, Vivo has been teasing the device quite a bit, but the company hasn't revealed specifics of the V20 SE, or for the matter its launch date. However, we've now learned some inside information about the latter, with our sources close to the matter confirming that the phone will indeed be launching next week.

Although the exact date for the launch hasn't been shared with us for now, India Today Tech's sources have confirmed to us that the phone's launch has been penciled down for sometime next week, with a confirmation on the exact date likely possible in the next few days.

Vivo V20 SE: Expected price

The V20 SE is the second phone from Vivo under the V20 line-up. Some details about the phone have been leaked ahead of launch, including the pricing of the device. The leak about the price comes courtesy of an accidental listing on Chroma's website where the phone has been revealed to be priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone has been listed to come in a Gravity Black colour, but there's also believed to be another Aquamarine colour in which the phone will be made available to buyers.

Vivo V20 SE: Specifications

As per leaks, Vivo V20 SE is expected to come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display running at 60Hz refresh rate. The screen could flaunt a waterdrop notch on top for housing the front camera.

Coming to the core hardware, under the hood, we could see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and Adreno 610 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory with support for expandable storage using a microSD card.

Vivo V20 SE is tipped to get a triple-camera setup at the back. There will be a 48-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel macro camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera with an aperture of f/2.4. Camera features include various modes like Pro, Slo-mo, AI 48 MP, DOC, Portrait, Photo, Video, Night, AR Stickers, Pano, Live Photo, etc. For selfies, the Vivo V20 SE will get a 32-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture.

Keeping the lights on the device would be a 4,100 mAh battery pack with support for the company's 33W flash charge standard.