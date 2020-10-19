Face recognition system cannot be biased and algorithms should be transparent, says IT minister

Highlights Minister of electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed an event focusing on the importance of an AI-based ecosystem.

Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in an event focused on applied AI in India spoke about the importance of the AI ecosystem and its application. The four-day event, all.ai, organised by Intel, focused on youth skilling, healthcare, mobility, and the future of work using AI.

Prasad spoke about the importance of facial recognition technology and its global importance but also asserted that it should be unbiased where local citizens are concerned. "The facial recognition process cannot show any bias of colour or ethnicity," he said.

"Data is the oxygen for AI. The data ecosystem has to be trustworthy that users needed to be informed of the purpose for which their data is being used. There must be a sanctity in that process, be it safety, security or consent. It is equally important that the right to privacy is respected as well," he said.



"The application of AI should not be in a manner that the basic time-tested attributes of human existence are lost. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out, AI cannot be used as a means of weaponisation," said Prasad."As an IT minister, the prospect excites me. But as the law minister, it concerns me. If a driverless car causes an accident, who is responsible: the car, or its owner, who might not even be in it?"

Prasad also pointed out the concerns of manpower being replaced by AI. "Yes, there are apprehensions that AI will displace jobs. But if some jobs will go, more and more will be created. AI may displace existing jobs, but more jobs will be created once the ecosystem unfolds," he said.



