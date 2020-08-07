Facebook allows work from home till July 2021, employees to get $1000 for home office needs

Highlights Facebook will allow its employees to work from home till July 2021.

Last week, Google announced that its employees can work from home through June 2021.

Twitter has given its employees the option to work from home permanently from May.

Facebook will allow corporate employees to work from home till July 2021. It will also provide those employees working from home with $1000 for home office needs.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the move in a weekly Q&A virtual meeting with employees. Facebook, which has 48,000 employees worldwide has set the cancellation of all major events till June 2021.

"Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021", a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters. "In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs," she added.

Last week, in Facebook's earnings call, Zuckerberg said he saw no end in sight as to when the employees would return to offices.

"With Covid growing quickly in the US, there's currently no end in sight for when our teams here will be able to return to our offices. It is incredibly disappointing because it seems like the US could've avoided this current surge in cases if our government had handled this better," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook said that the company will continue reopening offices in a restricted capacity where government guidance permits and where virus mitigation has taken place for about two months.

Zuckerberg in May announced that almost 50 per cent of Facebook's employees could be working from home for the next five to ten years. "The reality is that I don't think it's going to be that we wake up one day on January first and nobody has any more concerns about this," Zuckerberg on his Facebook page had said.

Tech companies like Google and Twitter have already announced extended work from home with the threat of the pandemic in the backdrop.

Last week, Google announced that it will allow its employees to work from home till the end of June 2021. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai in an email to his staff wrote, "To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021, for roles that don't need to be in the office."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in May said that its employees can work from home indefinitely. "The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," Dorsey had said.