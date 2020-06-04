Facebook and Instagram blocked Sikh hashtag: Here is why

Highlights Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram were reportedly blocking #Sikh hashtag on its platform.

Social media giant Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram were reportedly blocking #Sikh hashtag on its platform. The issue was reported by many users on Twitter and was verified by certain websites as well. However, the hashtag was selectively available for people as some users couldn't search for the term while some users could access it. A similar thing was spotted on Instagram but the company rectified the glitch soon.

Instagram posted from its official Twitter saying that it became aware of the issue only when the received feedback from the community. The company reveals that it unblocked the hashtag as soon as it learned about it. "We became aware that these hashtags were blocked today following feedback we received from the community and quickly moved to unblock them. Our processes fell down here, and we're sorry," Instagram wrote.

Instagram also claimed that the hashtag was blocked "mistakenly" and it fixed the issue soon after the glitch came to light. "Thanks for your patience today. We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams," the company wrote.

Several users belonging to the Sikh community highlighted that whenever the #sikh hashtag was being searched on the platform, Instagram opened up an error message window. "Posts for this hashtag are temporarily hidden because of unusual activity that may not meet Instagram's Community Guidelines", the message read.

This enraged the entire community and they reported the issue on Twitter. The Sikh Press Association even posted a tweet tagging the Instagram head Adam Mosseri. They wrote, "Why has Instagram blocked the hashtag #Sikh @instagram @mosseri?In the same week that #Neverforget1984 trends on Twitter, Instagram seemingly conspires to suppress the truth about the atrocities of the 1984 Sikh genocide by censoring the faith of 27 million people."

However, Instagram tendered an apology and said their intention was to never silence the voice of a community. "This is an incredibly important, painful time for the Sikh community. We designed hashtags to allow people to come together and share with one another. It's never our intention to silence the voices of this community, we are taking the necessary steps so this doesn't happen again," the company wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the first time a community complained of getting blocked on Instagram. Earlier this week, posts with #blacklivesmatter were censored on the photo-sharing app. People complained of not being able to post the hashtag or interact with the hashtag. Instagram later revealed that a defect in its spam detection system caused the glitch.