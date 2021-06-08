Facebook appoints grievance officer for India to comply with new IT rules

Highlights The new IT rules require social media companies with over 50 lakh users to appoint a grievance officer, nodal officer, and chief compliance officer.

Social media giant Facebook has named Spoorthi Priya as its grievance officer for India on its website. Users can reach out to her through an e-mail ID and can also contact Facebook in India via post at a New Delhi address. According to the new government guidelines, social media companies with over 50 lakh users are required to appoint a grievance officer, nodal officer and a chief compliance officer and as per the rules, these personnel are required to be a resident of India.

Social media platforms are also required to publish the name and other relevant information of the grievance officer so users can reach out to them. The grievance officer has to ensure that the complaint is acknowledged within 24 hours and properly disposed of within 15 days from the date it is lodged, and receive and acknowledge any order, notice or direction issued by the authorities. Under the new rules, social media companies will have to take down flagged content within 36 hours, and remove within 24 hours content that is flagged for nudity, pornography etc.



Facebook has updated its help page and noted that users can address their concern by visiting the Help Center or by using the report links found throughout the site.

Last week, WhatsApp named Paresh B Lal as the grievance for India. WhatsApp has updated on its website that Lal can be contacted through a post box in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. Google too, updated its 'Contact Us' page which now shows details of Joe Grier as a contact person with an address from Mountain View, US. The page also contains details on the grievance redressal mechanism for YouTube.

Reports have also noted that social media platforms like Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn too have shared details with the ministry as per the requirement of the IT norms.Meanwhile, Twitter India has reached out to the government seeking more time to comply with the new IT Rules that went into effect last month.

The government has also brought stricter guidelines for social media intermediaries that will make it mandatory for platforms such as WhatsApp to identify the originator of unlawful messages. If social media companies do not comply with the new rules, it would result in these platforms losing the intermediary status which gives them immunity from liabilities over third-party data hosted by them. This means they could be held liable for criminal action in case of complaints.



