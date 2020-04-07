Facebook asks US users to fill out COVID-19 survey, shares data with researchers

Highlights Facebook announced that it would conduct a survey abut COVID-19 in the US

The survey is being conducted by Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research center.

Facebook also assured the users that it will not reveal the identity of the person taking the survey.

Facebook has taken a step forward in combatting the COVID-19 that has embroiled the world currently. The social media giant on Monday announced that it would conduct a survey abut COVID-19 in the US which will help them in tracking the coronavirus cases. The survey is being conducted by Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research center.

Many Facebook users in the US will see a new link at the top of their news feed asking them to complete the survey about coronavirus, the results will then will help the researchers track the spread of COVID-19 in a particular area

As stated on the app, the survey will help CMU Delphi Research predict the spread of COVID-19 to improve preparedness and response. Facebook also assured the users that it will not reveal the identity of the person taking the survey. In place of the name, Facebook will share a random ID number and a single statistical number. The survey will roughly take 3-5 minutes.

Facebook has said that it will conduct similar surveys in different parts of the world if it goes well in the US.

The tech giants such as Google, Apple, and Facebook joined hands with the governments to help them track more coronavirus cases and also make people aware of the COVID-19 through their platforms. Like Facebook earlier added an information center right at the top of its news feed. The information center was set up to curb misinformation on social media and provide all the right information regarding the deadly virus to its users.

The facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp too collaborated with WHO to curb the spread of fake news. A user has to merely send a Hi on +41798931892 to get access to WHO chatbot. WHO chatbot will only share verified information with the users so that they have access to authentic news only. The chatbot provides information related to the pandemic and also shares precautionary measures. Users can also acquire the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India and other parts of the world.

WhatsApp is also working on a search message feature that will let users verify forwarded messages. The feature is currently in a developing phase and will be rolled out soon.