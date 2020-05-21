Facebook brings in profile lock feature for Indian users, restricts non-friends from expanding profile

Highlights Facebook has announced a new feature that will help users lock their profiles.

Once the users profiles are locked, people not in their friend list will not be able to expand their profile.

Users locking their profile can not post or share things for the public.

Facebook on Thursday launched a new feature that will enable Indian users to lock their profile to prevent non-friends from seeing it. The feature prevents people who are not in the friend list from seeing a user's profile picture in full or their posts.

The feature focuses on the safety of Indian users, especially women who can have more control over their profiles.

Non-friends are also restricted from downloading, sharing, or zooming into profile photos or cover photos of locked profiles.

The lock feature will also restrict people not in the friend list from seeing posts on the timeline of those profiles which are locked.

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook India says, "We are committed to providing a safe platform for people to express themselves. We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy, and keep them safe and secure online."

To enable the feature, users must:

---Tap More under the Profile name

---Tap Lock Profile

---Tap Lock Your Profile again to confirm

Once the lock feature is enabled, an indicator is added to the profile of the user which signifies that the profile is locked.

Users must note that they cannot write or share posts to the public once they enable this feature. Their posts and shares are restricted to their friend list.

In case the users want to unlock their profile, they should

-- Go to the option which says "Your Profile is Locked"

--Tap on Unlock

-- Tap Unlock your profile and then select OK.

Formerly, Facebook brought about the Profile Picture Guard which helped users keep their profile pictures secure.

The lock profile feature has already been rolled out by Facebook in India and will be available for its users widely over next week.

Earlier this month, Facebook Messenger App's video calling feature went live. The feature lets a host invite up to 50 people at a time. Users with or without a Facebook account can use the video conferencing tool through the Messenger app.

The process involves hosts sending links to the people they want to invite in a video call.