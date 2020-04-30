Facebook, Instagram get a host of live video features: All you need to know

Highlights Facebook and Instagram have got a myriad of live video features recently. The live video feature was mostly used by public figures, influencers but now it with new features even the common people can make full use of it. The world is under complete lockdown and in such times, people are turning to Facebook and Instagram live for conducting classes, delivery speeches, etc.

As a part of the new features, Facebook and Instagram users can add people in their live stream. This feature can be used to interview people or perform a live show with a friend.

"You'll be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and, in the coming weeks, integrate Facebook Live so you can broadcast to your guests. To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences," Facebook said in a blog post.

For people who do not have a Facebook account, the public live videos are now being made available on the web and some Facebook Pages can post a toll-free number so that users can listen to the live stream through their phones.

Facebook users can also add a donation button to their live videos that can help users raise money for COVID-19 relief causes. The users can also add the donation button to their Facebook posts to raise funds.

Not just videos, Facebook also allows users to live-stream their games on the social media platform using the Facebook Gaming app available Play Store."The app also lets you play games instantly, watch your favorite streamers, and discover new gaming groups. Tournaments are another new feature for game streaming that lets you create, play, and watch the competition in one spot. Tournaments are available on Facebook today, and coming to the Facebook Gaming app soon," the blog read.

Coming to Instagram, the user can now watch and interact with live videos through the web. Earlier, the feature was a mobile-only feature but now the changes have been made. Apart from this, the users will also be able to save their live videos to IGTV so they can be available for a longer duration. This feature will also make it easier for people to find any live videos.