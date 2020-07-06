Facebook, Instagram testing 15-second short video feature Reels in India post-TikTok ban

Highlights As per reports, Instagram and Facebook are testing video making feature Reels in India.

Reels will allow users to create short 15-second video clips with various editing tools and special effects.

Instagram and sister company Facebook are testing Instagram Reels in India that allows users to create 15-second short videos. The app serves the same purpose as the Chinese video-making app TikTok, which was recently banned in India with 58 other apps.

"We're planning to start testing an updated version of Reels in more countries. Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained," a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

"We're excited to bring this new version to more of our global community. No further plans to share on launch date or countries for now," he added.

There has been a massive increase in the downloads of homegrown video-making apps like Chingari and Roposso since TikTok's ban. TikTok which had over 200 million users in India was immensely popular among the youth and also users from non-metro regions.

Now, Instagram intends to bring some solace to TikTok users through Reels and there could not be a better time to introduce it to the Indian users. Reels is available to select users in India as of now.

Reels is similar to TikTok as it allows its users to create short 15-second video clips complete with various editing tools and special effects.

Users will be able to create similar lip-synced video snippets with access to a vast library of video songs and more. Reels will be accessible as part of the Instagram camera and it will have its dedicated feed for other users to explore content created by an individual. Through public feeds, these videos can gain popularity.

With Reels, users will have the benefit to share videos based on their friends or followers list through Instagram's direct messages to keep it more private. They will also have the option to make it public by sharing it on a public feed through a new Top Reels section of Explore.

Reels was first launched in Brazil in late 2019 where it's called Cenas. Users can add special effects such as animations, stickers, background music, audio snippets, and more to their short videos. They can also add timed captions and ghost overlay for effects. Users can alternatively borrow the audio from anyone else's video to create a video of their own.

Last week, the government banned 59 Chinese applications after the Galwan Valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The govt said the applications are engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order."