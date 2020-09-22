Facebook, Instagram to give more control over photos, issue takedown requests

Highlights Facebook has brought in a Rights Manager for Images tool that will give page admins more control of their photos.

The tool uses image-matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content.

In case of a dispute, Facebook will favour whoever claimed ownership first.

Facebook has introduced a Rights Manager for Images tool that will give users more control over their photos. The tool will let page admins claim ownership over their content and issue takedown requests in case somebody else posts them. The tool uses image-matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content at scale, Facebook noted.

To access the tool, page admins will have to submit an application for content they have created and want to protect. Admins can then adjust the settings to match things like ownership that should apply worldwide or only in certain locations.

To claim copyright, page admins or owners of the original images have to upload the images CSV files on the rights manager with the details, The Verge noted. Once the image rights manager verifies that the metadata and image match, it will identify where the image shows up. In case of a dispute, Facebook will favour whoever filed the claim for ownership first.



Facebook and Instagram users who have photography pages and meme pages have been facing the issue of photos being copied for quite some time now. Oftentimes when original content creators found that their images are being stolen or used by other users, all they could do was report the account. The Rights Manager for images tool is Facebook's attempt to curb just that. With the Rights Manager for Images tool, the original maker of the content can take the copied content down.

"We want to make sure that we understand the use case very, very well from that set of trusted partners before we expand it out because, as you can imagine, a tool like this is a pretty sensitive one and a pretty powerful one, and we want to make sure that we have guardrails in place to ensure that people are able to use it safely and properly," Dave Axelgard, product manager of creator and publisher experience at Facebook told The Verge.

As per the report, Facebook will start with a small group to learn and figure out the use for specific cases like memes. Factors like how much a picture is edited or tweaked will be considered before taking the image down.

Instagram also requires the right holders of the photos to permit other publications to embed their posts.