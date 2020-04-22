Facebook is reportedly developing dark mode for iOS: All you need to know

Highlights Facebook is now developing dark mode for iOS users.

After rolling out the much-awaited dark mode for Android users, Facebook is now developing dark mode for iOS users. WAbetainfo was first to spot the dark mode for iOS but 9to5 Mac was able to source more prominent pictures that could confirm the same. The screenshots shared by the website share a glimpse of how Facebook's dark mode for iOS is going to look. Earlier, the social media giant had provided dark mode support to Messenger and Instagram but not its main app.

As seen in the Android, Facebook's Dark Mode interface would not be entirely dark like Instagram and Messenger. It will have a dominant grey with white accents icons and logos. This has evoked mixed reactions from the Facebook users as some preferred a pitch-black interface while some are quite content with the grayscale design. However, the dark mode is still under development so these cannot be called the final outcomes as the design could change again before the final rollout.

The users can enable and disable the dark mode through the in-app settings but iOS users will also get an option to adjust the appearance based on their iOS preferences. The reports have not revealed when the social media giant plans to roll out the new feature as Facebook is also testing multiple options before finally releasing it for the people.

Amongst all the social networking apps, Instagram was the first one to have a functional dark mode feature for both its Android and IOS users. However, to activate the feature one needs to upgrade its operating system to iOS 13 and Android users would require the latest Android 10 to use the function.

Earlier in March, WhatsApp had rolled out the much-awaited dark mode for its Android and iOS users. It arrived automatically for people who had the latest Android 10 or iOS 13 versions.

The dark mode feature comes with a lot of advantages, it only enhances the look of an application but it is also good for you and your phone in many ways Dark mode theme helps in saving the battery life of your phone as it doesn't emit as many lights as the normal mode does. It is a good option for people who spend a better part of their day fiddling with their phones as it reduces the light emission and manages the color contrast ratios which are important for readability.