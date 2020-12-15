Facebook-Jio partnership will help in getting small businesses digitised, says Zuckerberg

Highlights In a joint discussion at the virtual event, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Zuckerberg noted the importance of small businesses and getting them digitised.

Facebook Fuel for India, a two-day virtual event started on Tuesday. The event highlights India's socio-economic transformation, driven by the rapid adoption of digital technologies over the last 14 years from 2006 when Facebook was first introduced in the country. It will also shed some light on the journey of different entrepreneurs using its social network and apps Instagram and WhatsApp to boost their businesses. Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, noted there are more than 500 million people in India using Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram apps.

The company noted that in the backdrop of the pandemic, purchases for key categories such as consumer packaged goods, mobile phones, and apparel increased by 15 - 20 per cent for urban consumers in just three months. This led to particularly small businesses move online. It further noted that it reached out to 9 million small businesses across India with a local SMB Guide available in both Hindi and English.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "What happens in India is important for the whole world. India's building local capabilities and tech capacity to power innovative new business models and provide the citizens access to digital financial inclusion. So, decisions that are made here shape the global discussion about how technology can drive more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people."

In a joint discussion at the Facebook Fuel for India's first virtual event, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Zuckerberg noted the importance of small businesses and getting them digitised. Zuckerberg and Ambani attributed the importance of India's digital growth to PM Modi's Digital India vision.



Zuckerberg said Facebook's collaboration with Jio Platforms will further accelerate India's digital transformation and work to open up new opportunities for people and businesses around the country. He called the partnership "a positive enabler for the entire digital ecosystem of the country."

"At Facebook, we are in the business of serving small businesses. And nowhere is this more true than in India. With more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people around the country relying on them for jobs - these small businesses form a big part of what our partnership with Jio can serve here. This is especially important because small businesses in India will be a key part of the global economic recovery going forward. And we're focused on making sure we build the best tools for them," Zuckerberg said.

"One of the big opportunities I see with the partnership with Jio Platforms is the role that we can play together in supporting the millions of small businesses in India - especially now with the impact that Covid is having. It is accelerating the move for a lot of businesses from physical storefronts to digital," he added.

Ambani said, "I firmly believe that technology, with all the steps that India has taken, will democratize wealth and value creation for individuals and small businesses. Through our partnership (Jio Platforms and Facebook), we will become a value creation platform for our customers and small businesses, giving them a chance to digitize and be at par with anybody else in the world."

Facebook also said that it is partnering and investing in India's digital ecosystem equity investments in Meesho which focused on social commerce and women entrepreneurship and Unacademy which is focused on education.