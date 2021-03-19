Facebook may soon launch Instagram for kids under the age of 13

Highlights Facebook is working on a new version of Instagram that would be only for kids who are aged under 13.

Facebook is working on a new version of Instagram that would be only for kids who are aged under 13. This news comes a day after the photo-sharing app ramped up its features to protect the young users from the prying eyes of the adults on the app. Instagram introduced new policies which would make it difficult for adult users to get in touch with a young user if he is being followed by the young user. Several prompts have also been introduced to notify the young user about the suspicious behaviour of adult users they are trying to get in touch with it.

As per BuzzFeed News, Instagram is working on a trimmed-down version of its app which can be only used by children who are not more than 13. "I'm excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list," "We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time," Vishal Shah, Instagram's vice president of product, wrote in an internal company post which was obtained by BuzzFeed.

Currently, users who are above 13 can create an account for themselves on Instagram. The company is aware that people lie while filling up the details to make an account on the photo-sharing app. But now Instagram could use artificial intelligence to determine the correct age of the user. The plan was shared in the recent blog put out by Instagram.

Instagram did not mention anything about its plans to create a separate app for kids in the blog shared on Tuesday but the company reiterated that the users should be at least 13 to use the app. As per current policy, if there is a user who is not 13, should state in their bio that the account is managed by a parent or anyone who is old enough to handle it. There is a procedure to also deleted fake accounts if an adult user is impersonating a child under 13.

With the new app, Instagram will make it easy for young users to satiate their curiosity about the photo-sharing app. But with new discoveries also comes new problems, so the security of the young users could be one of the major concerns for the company.