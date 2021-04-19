Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chat integration likely to be optional

Highlights The two messenger platforms have not been integrated as of now and the work is underway.

The function is likely to be optional, just like in the case of Instagram and Facebook messenger, which were integrated earlier this year.

Users can also choose to keep the chat integration disabled.

Facebook has been testing the integration or interoperability of chat platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for quite some time. An Italian leaker and developer Alessandro Paluzzi had spotted a reference of WhatsApp chat in Facebook Messenger for Android. The same developer now has found some hidden changes that include a WhatsApp chat into Facebook Messenger.

The two messenger platforms have not been integrated as of now and the work is underway. The image, a forced thread, shared by Paluzzi shows a Messenger chat thread with a WhatsApp user. He noted that he has "not actually sent a message between the two services." Paluzzi also noted that this function will be optional, just like in the case of Instagram and Facebook Messenger which got chat integration earlier this year.

Users can also choose to keep the chat integration completely disabled. "I would also point out again that this will be totally optional. In fact, you can now choose to keep disabled the connection between Instagram and Facebook. The same will be possible on WhatsApp," Paluzzi noted on Twitter. "Even if you won't accept to connect your WhatsApp account to Facebook, you can still use the WhatsApp service without any limitation. Several features that have been already implemented on Facebook Messenger (like message reactions) might likely come in WhatsApp too," he added.

#Messenger keeps working to support #WhatsApp chats



I forced this thread to be recognized as a WhatsApp conversation just to show how it will look when the feature is available, I haven't actually sent a message between the two services! pic.twitter.com/qtJuzO7Dgu  Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 16, 2021

WhatsApp is also testing a redesigned mention badge for iOS users which is not the same as a reply within a group chat. It is still in the testing phase, according to WaBetaInfo, and might take a while before appearing in the WhatsApp account. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019 highlighted interoperability between Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. NYT had noted that the three messaging apps would remain standalone apps however, their "underlying technical infrastructure will be unified."

Last year in October, Instagram and Facebook Messenger's cross-chat messaging feature went live. Users can now choose whether they receive message requests or if they get them all. If the cross chat platform is enabled, accounts you message across Facebook and Instagram can see your active status. Other than combining chats from Instagram and Messenger, the new update also brings in features from Facebook Messenger to Instagram.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp's new privacy policy is set to go into effect from May 15, 2021. WhatsApp has revealed that users who do not accept the new privacy policy by May 15 will see the app with fewer functionalities, including the inability to send or read messages on the app. The new privacy policy alters how Facebook can access user's chats with a business account.