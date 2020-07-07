Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp likely to get cross-chat support

Highlights Facebook is working on making communications possible between Messenger and WhatsApp.

This means that once the feature is rolled out it would be possible for Facebook Messenger to communicate with WhatsApp.

Facebook is not collecting users' messages on WhatsApp but it is likely to acquire the Signal protocol to encrypt and decrypt messages.

Facebook is likely to enable communication between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp soon. For the longest time, it was being reported that the social media giant will integrate Messenger with WhatsApp but the latest reports don't speak of any sort of integration, it is more like cross-chat support between the two messaging applications.

As per a WAbetainfo, Facebook is working on making communications possible between Messenger and WhatsApp. This means that once the feature is rolled out it would be possible for Facebook Messenger to communicate with WhatsApp. The WhatsApp features tracker reported that tipster Alexandra Paluzzi first informed the website about the possible integration between Facebook and Whatsapp.

"This is not really an integration of the Facebook service into Instagram, but recently @Alex193a has warned me about the integration of WhatsApp into Facebook Messenger, including several important tracks! In particular, we're talking about the possibility to communicate with a user that uses a different Facebook app, in this case between two users having WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Some important references were found about this integration: in particular, Facebook is creating some tables in a local database, in order to manage messages and services with other WhatsApp users," the WAbetainfo report stated.

The WhatsApp features tracker states that if the feature is implemented Facebook will get to know if a WhatsApp contact is blocked, "sounds of push notifications, the details of a chat (that includes particular information like the phone number of the contact, a message counter if the chat is archived..) but not its content, members of a specific group and profile pictures of the contact."

The report also says that Facebook is not collecting users' messages on WhatsApp but it is likely to acquire the Signal protocol to encrypt and decrypt messages, the feature which is currently being used by WhatsApp. There is no confirmation whether Facebook will upload the acquired databased on their servers or not.

Also, the tracker informs that whether users will get an option to disable WhatsApp's integration with Facebook or Instagram is still unknown. Once the feature is officially rolled out, only then it can be confirmed whether users will get the option to disable or enable the cross-chats communications.

Talking about whether the integration will hamper WhatsApp's privacy policies, the Wabetainfo stated that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted and it will remain the way it is, no matter what happens.

It is important to note, the feature is under development and all the speculated features can also be destroyed before the official rollout.