Facebook Messenger gets Zoom-likescreen sharing feature: Here is how you can use it

Facebook Messenger is rolling out a Zoom-like feature for its Android and iOS app users. The social media giant on Thursday announced that it is expanding the screen sharing feature to the Messenger app. The feature was first seen in Zoom video-conferencing app and just like Zoom, it would allow users to share their mobile and desktop screen activities with their friends on the Messenger app. The feature is also available for Messenger web users.

Announcing the new feature, Nora Micheva, Product Manager, Messenger said in a blog post, "Today, we're excited to share that we're expanding the availability of Messenger's screen sharing feature in video calls and Messenger Rooms to our mobile apps. Screen sharing allows people to instantly share their screen with friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people and up to 16 people in Rooms while using Messenger on their mobile devices. We know people are trying to stay connected more than ever and screen sharing is the latest feature we're rolling out to bring people closer together."

The mobile users can share their live screen with up to eight people during a group video call whereas Messenger Rooms users can share the screen with up to sixteen people.Although Messenger is mostly used for non-official purposes, this Zoom-like feature can actually make it fit for official usage as well.

Facebook says that this feature would allow users to share whatever they are browsing or looking at on their screens with their family and friends. For instance, if you are watching a video on Instagram you can share the video as you watch it with your family and friends connected through Messenger. Let's say, you are looking to buy something for yourself but unable to finalize, you can share the live screen of the site that you are browsing, and together you and your friends can pick the perfect item for you. Similarly, you can also memories from your camera roll with your friends.

Facebook also announced that it is making the feature available to Messenger Rooms as well along with a few enhanced features.

"In addition to screen sharing on mobile and web, screen sharing is also available in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on web and desktop. We will soon add the ability to control who can share their screen in Rooms and expand the number of people you can share your screen with up to 50 within Messenger Rooms. With these new controls, Room creators will be able to determine whether to limit the ability to screen share to just themselves or make the feature available to all participants when creating a room and during the call," the blog read.

To get the latest screen sharing feature, users are required to update to the latest versions of Messenger's Android and iOS apps, desktop app, and Web. The feature has been rolled out for users across the globe.