Facebook Messenger introduces Watch Together feature to stream videos with friends

Facebook has announced a tool that will let users view videos or stream episodes from a series on their mobile phones. The new Watch Together feature is rolling out for Android and iOS users this week. The Watch Together feature will allow a user to add up to eight people through a video call and up to 50 people through its video conferencing tool Messenger Rooms.

To use the feature, users can swipe up on a video call or go to Messenger Room and tap on the Watch Together option. The swipe up will let users access the menu and select Watch Together. From there users can select a suggested video or choose from a category such as 'TV & Movies,' 'Watched' 'or 'Uploaded.'

Earlier this year, Facebook introduced tools to help users stay connected with friends and with Facebook Watch users can enjoy videos with friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms. Facebook Watch can also help online creators like artists, chefs or personal trainers to help their community through co-viewing experience. However, Watch Together will be available to users on mobile screens only.



Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms earlier this year that can add up to 50 members. Users who do not have an account on Facebook will also be able to use the feature. People can be invited to a Chat room by sharing a link with other Messenger app users. Facebook Messenger Rooms also enabled its integration with WhatsApp for the web. Once a link is sent to people, they can use it to join the room. Users can also share the room in your News Feed, Groups, and Events.



According to Facebook, there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger.

The pandemic gave rise to many tech companies releasing tools for joint video consumption. Earlier this year, Google enabled an extension called Netflix Party to let users stream together. It is a free tool that enables its users to play, pause, fast forward, and rewind what they are streaming. The tool's main aim is to keep everyone involved on the same page to give a feeling of togetherness when people are not in the same room.