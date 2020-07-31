Facebook rolls out Messenger Rooms for WhatsApp web users: Here is how you can use it

Highlights Facebook is rolling out the Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp but the mobile users wont get it as of now.

Facebook is rolling out the Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp but the mobile users won't get it as of now. The Messenger Rooms integration on WhatsApp has been long-speculated and now Facebook has finally decided to roll it out for the WhatsApp web users. However, mobile users will have to wait for a little longer for the Messenger Rooms integration as there is no official confirmation by the company about the same.

Facebook had earlier rolled out the Messenger Rooms support on the social media app and now it has finally arrived on WhatsApp. As revealed before, the feature, the Messenger Rooms support is only available for WhatsApp web users.

So here is how you can use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp web

 First, open the WhatsApp web on your browser. Go to any of the chats that you want to interact with or have interacted with in the past.

When you open a new chat window, you will find the attachment icon right next to the search bar on the top right side of your contact name.

 Click on the attachment icon and you will see the list of items you can attach in your chat such as photos, videos, documents, contacts and below contacts icon, you will spot a new icon of Rooms there.

 When you click on Rooms, a new pop-up window will open that will redirect you to a separate messenger rooms page.

When you reach the Messenger Rooms page, Facebook will ask you to create a Room.

When you click on the "create a room" option, you will be provided a link that you can share with your contacts so that they can join the conversation.

So by looking at the process, one can conclude that WhatsApp has only received a shortcut to the Messenger Rooms and nothing would happen on WhatsApp's platform alone. This means that when you click on the Rooms icon it will take you to a separate platform. However, it is important to note that you don't have to have a Facebook account in order to join a video call on Messenger Rooms. However, in order to host one, you might require a Facebook account.

Messenger Rooms allows as many as 50 participants to join a single video call. Just by sharing a link created on the platform, you can add people to your call. Facebook is rolling out the feature slowly so if you cannot find the Rooms icon in your WhatsApp share sheet, do not fret, it will be rolled out to all users gradually.