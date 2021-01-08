Facebook rolls out redesigned Pages, drops Like button

Highlights Facebook has rolled out the new layout for Pages.

Facebook will remove Like button from accounts of public figures, artists.

The Like button will be replaced by the Followers count.

Facebook has rolled out the new layout for Pages. The company announced that in the new design the pages that are used by public figures including artists, brands, politicians would not feature the Like Button. The Like button will be replaced by the Followers count. The new design was rolled out on January 6.

"We're rolling out the redesigned Facebook Pages experience that makes it simpler for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives," Facebook said in a blog.

Facebook has introduced a redesigned layout that will have a dedicated news feed, easy navigation between a personal profile and pages, updated task-based admin controls, actionable insights, safety, and integrity features.

Facebook in its blog expands that the new page design will make it easier for people to navigate between a personal profile and a public page. The new design has been made simpler and more streamlined than before. However, the major change in the new design is the removal of the like button. The social media giant said that it has removed the Like Button to focus on Followers as that would make it easier for people to connect with their favorite pages.

"We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base," Facebook said in a blog.

Apart from this, Facebook is also bringing a dedicated News Feed to Pages. We are bringing the power of News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers, and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections  other public figures, Pages, Groups, and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

To make Page conversations more visible to a wider audience and surfaced more frequently in their followers' News Feed, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts," the blog read.

Facebook also said that it has improved its ability to detect illegal activities like hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation on its platform. In order to curb, this Facebook is expanding the visibility of a verified badge to make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles.