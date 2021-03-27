Facebook rolls out special stickers for Holi, here is how you can download them

Highlights With Holi just a day away, Facebook has launched special stickers for the festival.

Facebook has launched special stickers so that users can send personalised and colourful wishes to their friends and relatives.

Across India, the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday ie March 29

Facebook has launched special stickers so that users can send personalised and colourful wishes to their friends and relatives. Across India, the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday ie March 29 and the Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28.

Facebook has launched special avatar stickers that have already gone live on the app and on the Messenger app as well. Users can find them in the comment composer box. In order to send stickers, users will have to simply tap on the smiley button. If you cannot find the stickers, you will have to install the app again.

Here is how you can create a customised Holi sticker pack.

 Open Facebook app, click on the comment composer box

 Tao on the smiley icon to launch the sticker tab. Tap on create your avatar.

 You can create your avatar by selecting your skin tone, hairstyle and more. When you are done creating your avatar, the new stickers will appear with Holi messages and colours.

 You can use them to message your friends or post comments below their pictures.

Not just Facebook, Google has rolled out a fun feature for all its users in India. Google will let you splash colours all over your home page on the desktop as well as on the smartphone. To use the fun feature, simply search for the word 'Holi' or 'Holi festival'. With the search results, you will also notice three bowls of colour that appear in the info card. You can splash the colours all over the homepage by simply tapping wherever you like. You will never run out of space, you can keep scrolling down if you feel you are running out of space.