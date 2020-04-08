Facebook rolls out Tuned, an app designed for use by couples

Highlights Facebook has launched a new shared space for couples called Tuned.

The app is currently available only for Apple users.

Couples can exchange music, notes, stickers etc on the app.

Facebook has rolled out a platform called Tuned, designed especially for couples.

The app encourages couples to use the virtual space with just each other so they can share their mood, exchange music, and create a digital scrapbook. It will be a private space of sorts for lovebirds willing to share stuff on the platform.

"A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments," the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team which created Tuned stated.



Users need not have a Facebook account to sign in for Tuned. The app does not have any significant difference from a platform for chatting. Just that the space will solely be dedicated to people in relationships. It is currently available only on Apple's App Store in the United States and Canada, according to a report by Reuters. Tuned is currently ranked No. 872 in the US and No. 550 in Canada in the social networking category, Sensor Tower said.

They can share music in this space as they can sync the app to Spotify. Other than this, they can exchange notes, photos, cards and voice memos with stickers and reactions.

Although, there is a slight hitch to this app. The data that the users will enter for Tuned can be used for ad targeting. This is because Tune will follow Facebook's data rules, The Verge reports.

Tuned is being rolled out under the team of New Product Experimentation (NPE) app. NPE was launched in July 2019 as a platform for experimentation as the name suggests. Facebook promoted many apps under NPE.

"NPE Team apps will be aligned with Facebook's mission of giving people the power to build community but will focus on shipping entirely new experiences. We decided to use this separate brand name to help set the appropriate expectations with users that NPE Team apps will change very rapidly and will be shut down if we learn that they're not useful to people." NPE on its Facebook page says.

Moments, Poke and Slingshot were some of the products under NPE which gained limelight. The whole purpose of creating a separate group for experimentation was that if things went wrong, there would not be much damage caused to Facebook.

"Many of the products we create will start small and may not resonate with everyone. And we expect many will be shutdown as a result. That's okay. Because we believe building without fear of failure is the only way to achieve success," NPE stated.



