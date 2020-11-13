Facebook rolls out Vanish Mode on Messenger

Highlights Facebook is rolling out Vanish Mode on Messenger

Days after WhatsApp announced the disappearing messages feature, Facebook too is rolling out a similar feature for Messenger. The feature known as Vanish Mode has been rolled out to users in the United States and a handful of other countries. Instagram will get the feature too.

"We're excited to introduce vanish mode on Messenger, which lets you send messages that disappear automatically. How it works is simplemessages disappear after they're seen and you leave the chat," Facebook said in a blog.

The feature is pretty similar to the disappearing messages feature announced by WhatsApp. If the vanish mode is turned on, it would mean that any message that has been sent to a contact or friend on Messenger will disappear once the message has been seen or when the chat is closed. The reciever can take a screenshot of the message if he does not want to lose the chat but the sender will get a notification about it.

"To turn it on, swipe up on your mobile device in an existing chat thread and you're in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat. That's it! Now you can send memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions to share what you really think when you can't find the words, or just be silly with your friends without it staying in your chat history," the Facebook blog read.

The social media giant also stated that it has taken full cognizance of the safety and security of the users. Hence only users you are connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat. You can also decide whether you want to enter the Vanish mode with a particular contact. Similarly, when someone takes a screenshot of your message, you will instantly get a notification about it. The feature will first arrive on Messenger and then Instagram.

A few days ago, WhatsApp too made the disappearing messages feature official. It has been rolled out to the beta testers and will be rolled out to Android and iOS users in the coming weeks. The feature would let users keep a message in a chatbox for seven days.