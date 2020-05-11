Facebook Supreme Court: Here's what the only Indian member of the board has to say

Highlights Facebook recently came up with a 20-member board of intellects for content moderation on its platform.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, in an interview said that the board may itself take contentious issues.

As of now, Facebook works on its moderation within the company using technology and human moderation

Facebook recently announced a 20-Member oversight board for content moderation of the social media platform. The board will have to hold over what goes up on the platform and will have the power to overturn content, even if its of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's, the company claims.

The board will make important decisions about what should be allowed on the platforms and what should be removed from the platform.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, who is the member of the board from India, says that the board may itself take up some cases related to contentious content, IANS reported.

As of now, content moderation functions within the company. Other than using technology to remove harmful content from the website, there is also a human moderation system.

Krishnaswamy said that there are three possible channels through which cases can go to the oversight board.

Firstly, the content moderation team can refer a certain case to the board. Secondly, any user might also take a case to the board where the board itself might feel that certain content should be taken down from the platform. The third channel is yet to open.

"The Facebook referral is already recognised and so is the user referral. The third channel is not yet open. So at any event, the board will write up a document making very clear how cases will come up," Krishnaswamy told the IANS.

He also said that the board will not take a large number of cases and that most of these cases will be challenging and difficult. They will revolve around five to six broad categories like hate speech, nudity, etc.

The board is slated to work on these decisions by September. "In the next two to three months, these will be progressively sorted out and made public, and maybe by September we will start doing the work with respect to cases," Krishnaswamy said. For now, he said, the board has to come up with a way of making the protocol public.

On taking decisions regarding moderation on Facebook, Kumarswamy said that the decision will be taken by 45-5 members of the team and will then be confirmed by the board. However, there is no clarity if the decisions will be made on the majority view of the panel.

"Both Facebook and Instagram as well as their CEO have given a clear unequivocal undertaking that the decisions of the board will be implemented. We are confident that our decisions will be implemented," he said.