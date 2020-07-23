Facebook tests new Page layout, removes Like button

Highlights Social media giant Facebook is reportedly testing a new design for Pages.

Social media giant Facebook is reportedly testing a new design for Pages. The new Page layout appears more like an Instagram and Twitter with the absence of the Like count, Like button and clutter-free design. Pages are generally used by public figures and businesses who create a separate space for themselves to interact with their followers. The feature was initially tested with a few public figures but now more people are getting to test the new design.

As per a TechCrunch report, Facebook is modifying its Pages section, which is used by influencers, politicians, businesses, organizations, and actors among others. In the pictures, we can see that the new layout doesn't feature the Like count. This means that you cannot see the exact likes on your Page, you can simply see a round-up figure. For instance, the current layout shows the exact number of likes on the page, let's say a Page has 2,307, 772 likes but the new design will not show that, it will simply show that you have 2.5 million followers.

The number of followers will be mentioned below the "Follow" button and it would be followed by your profession and then your Story highlights. The report states that people who have laid their hands on the new design include actors, authors, and some people from the media. In the new design, you also cannot see the "Home", "Posts", "About", "Video" and "Photos" option, all those have been removed in the new layout. Facebook eyes to make the operations simpler and less complex. It in a way simplifies the usage, as you will be only shown relevant stuff about the person who's page you will like.

Also one of the most important changes that you will notice in the new page layout is the absence of the Like button. So you cannot like a page anymore, you have the option of following it though. When you like a page on Facebook, you automatically start following the page as well. However, you might not find the page interesting enough and you unfollow it but the like remains. So the new design wants to focus on the followers and not mere likes. When your page displays the number of followers you have, it shows a more accurate view of the page.

Along with this, Facebook is giving special controls to Page managers and owners. The soon-to-be-rolled out feature would give the option to the Page managers to switch from their personal account to their Page swiftly. It will provide a better view of the posts that are performing well and the posts that have gathered maximum engagement. The features are still being tested and once that is done, Facebook will make an official rollout.