Facebook tests TikTok-like feature in India: All you need to know

Highlights Facebook is now planning to unveil a TikTok-like feature on its main app.

Facebook was found testing the short-video feature on its app in India.

Facebook is currently testing the feature in India but has not made any official announcement about it.

After launching Reels on Instagram, Facebook is now planning to unveil a TikTok-like feature on its main app. The social media giant was found testing the short-video feature on its app in India. Several small-time and big tech companies came up with their alternatives to the Bytedance-owned short video platform, TikTok ever since it was banned by the Indian government.

The short video feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Facebook. Matt took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of Facebook's short video platform test and wrote, "Facebook is also testing a 'short videos' feed with TikTok-like swipe up in its main app. This appears to be in addition to Instagram Reels."

In the screenshot shared by Matt, the "Short Video" section can be seen in place of the Story lineup. A create button can also be spotted, which would let users create videos and post them on social media apps. In order to view the videos, the users will have to swipe up, just the way it was being done on TikTok. Users can also add music and edit the video clips. However, the minimum video duration has not been revealed in the tests.

Facebook is currently testing the feature in India but has not made any official announcement about it. Talking about the upcoming feature, a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch, "We're always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect."

Facebook had earlier launched Reels on Instagram to fill the void created by TikTok in India. Apart from Reels, multiple apps including Mitron, Chingari, an app by gaana.com, and Hipi were launched to step into the shoes of TikTok. In fact, Facebook had another platform called Lasso, which was similar to TikTok in many ways. The app was launched in November 2018 but never became as popular as other apps owned by Facebook.

Coming to TikTok, things have been going downhill for the short video platform ever since it was banned in India. It also facing the ire of US President Donald Trump in the United States. As part of the latest developments, Trump has given 90 days to Bytedance to sell the US operations of TikTok.