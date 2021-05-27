Facebook to take strict actions against individual accounts that repeatedly spread misinformation

Highlights Facebook has now said that it will take actions against accounts that repeatedly spread misinformation.

This time not only the Facebook pages but actions will also be taken against the personal accounts.

Facebook will inform users before they like a Page that has repeatedly shared false content.

Facebook is one of the platforms through which a lot of misinformation is spread by users. While some do it with a nefarious intention to influence people, some share it without paying much heed to the content. However, not anymore as Facebook has now said that it will take actions against accounts that repeatedly spread misinformation. This time not only the Facebook pages but actions will also be taken against the personal accounts that indulge in spreading false news driven by propaganda.

Facebook will first inform users about the posts that have been rated false by a fact-checker. "Today, we're launching new ways to inform people if they're interacting with content that's been rated by a fact-checker as well as taking stronger action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on Facebook. Whether it's false or misleading content about COVID-19 and vaccines, climate change, elections or other topics, we're making sure fewer people see misinformation on our apps," Facebook said in a blog post.

Ever since Facebook has started its fact-checking program in 2016, it has primarily focused on Pages, Groups, Instagram accounts and domains sharing misinformation. However, now Facebook will take stricter action against the information against the individual Facebook accounts too. "Starting today, we will reduce the distribution of all posts in News Feed from an individual's Facebook account if they repeatedly share content that has been rated by one of our fact-checking partners. We already reduce a single post's reach in News Feed if it has been debunked," the blog said.

Facebook will inform users before they like a Page that has repeatedly shared false content that has been flagged by the fact-checkers. Users will see a pop-up whenever they hit the like button for those pages. If the user is not convinced with the pop-up, they can choose to know more about the page and what the fact-checkers have said about it. There will also be a link available about the fact-checking program. This will users in making an informed decision about whether they want to like the page or not.

Facebook currently notifies users when they share an article that has been rated by fact-checkers. However, now Facebook has redesigned the notifications to make it simpler for the users. The notification would now include the Fact-checkers article debunking the claim as well as a prompt to share the article with their followers.