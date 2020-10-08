Facebook will ban political ads in the US after November elections

Highlights Facebook is indefinitely banning political and issue-based ads after the November elections in the US.

Facebook will also add labels to some election-related posts with a link to its Voting Information Center

Facebook and Instagram will add an information box on the news feed of apps, noting whether major media outlets have declared a winner.

Facebook will indefinitely ban political and issue-based ads after the US Presidential elections slated for November 3 this year. The social networking company wants to avoid commotion during election time in the US. Facebook had also announced that it would ban ads declaring unverified premature victory of candidates.

"While ads are an important way to express voice, we plan to temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral, or political ads in the US after the polls close on November 3rd, to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse," Facebook in a blog noted.

In case of a candidate falsely claiming victory on Facebook, it will add "more specific information" contradicting the claim. Facebook will also add labels to some election-related posts with a link to its Voting Information Center. Facebook and Instagram will add an information box on the news feed of apps, noting whether major media outlets have declared a winner.

Facebook further noted that if a candidate declared winner by major media outlets is contested by another candidate or party, Facebook will show the name of the declared winning candidate with notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram, as well as label posts from presidential candidates, with the declared winner's name and a link to the Voting Information Center.

Last week Facebook announced that it will ban ads that seek to delegitimise elections on the platform. Facebook also banned all groups, themes and accounts that claimed to belong to conspiracy theory group QAnon.

Facebook also noted that it will remove any calls that indicate coordinated interference at or bringing weapons to polling places.It will also remove calls that use militarized language or suggest that the goal is to intimidate, exert control, or display power over election officials or voters.

Facebook urged users to join Facebook Protect, which was launched last year to offer security tools and additional protections to safeguard the Facebook and Instagram accounts of campaigns, elected officials, federal and state political party committees, and staff. "These efforts are part of our ongoing coordination with law enforcement and election authorities at all levels to protect the integrity of the election," Facebook noted.



