Facebook's first smartwatch with dual cameras, heart rate monitor may arrive next year

The watch will have one camera on the front and the other at the rear.

Facebook is working with top US carrier to support LTE connectivity.

Facebook could soon launch its first-ever smartwatch in the market. The social media giant is reportedly gearing up to launch its smartwatch with two detachable cameras, heart rate monitor by next summer. Interestingly, Facebook has never launched any gadget apart from the Oculus and the video-calling devices called Portal and Portal Plus. None of the which was launched in India. However, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company now plans to venture into the smartwatch market. It would be interesting to see Facebook taking on the likes of Apple with its first-ever smartwatch..

The Verge has reported that Facebook will launch its first smartwatch by 2022. The smartwatch will come with display and two cameras that can also be removed from the wrist for capturing videos and pictures. The watch will have one camera on the front and the other at the rear. It has been reported that users can also video call using the Facebook smartwatch. The camera on the front is given for video calling purposes. However, in order to use the secondary camera users will have to detach the watch from the stainless steel frame.

Facebook has roped in other companies for the accessories that are used to attach the camera to things like backpacks, a company source has told the Verge. Zuckerberg wants Facebook users to use the watch like they use a smartwatch. Interestingly, a smartwatch would not be the only device Facebook is planning to launch, the company apparently has more plans to build more consumer devices.

Another interesting bit about the Facebook smartwatch is that it would not require a connection with a smartphone to function. The social media giant is working with top US carrier to support LTE connectivity. The report reveals that the watch will be available in white, black, and gold colour options. Facebook will launch the first generation of the smartwatch in 2022 followed by the second and third generation. The company has already started working on the other two versions which clearly indicates that the first generation smartwatch is absolutely ready to hit the market.

As far as the pricing is concerned, sources have told The Verge that the smartwatch could be priced around $400 (Rs 29,000 roughly). However, nothing has been confirmed so far. Facebook is yet to decide a name for the smartwatch.