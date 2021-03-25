Facebook's live audio app looks similar to Clubhouse, first pictures of upcoming app leaked online

Highlights Facebook was reported to be working on a Clubhouse-like audio app.

Facebook was reported to be working on a Clubhouse-like audio app. It was not mentioned then whether the social media giant is planning to launch a standalone app or add a separate tab for the audio in the Facebook app. However, now the first look of the "Live Audio" app that Facebook is working on has surfaced online and it looks uncannily similar to the Clubhouse app.

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared the first pictures of the Live audio app. From what it looks like, the upcoming audio app would just be an extension of Facebook's existing Messenger Rooms. There were no signs of Facebook launching a standalone app for the same. The social media giant had confirmed to TechCrunch that the images shared by Paluzzi were indeed the images of Facebook's "exploratory audio efforts." However, they also mentioned that the images do not represent a live product at this time.

As per TechCrunch report, the feature will be integrated into the Messenger Rooms, the video calling feature on Facebook. Once the feature is rolled out, users will be able to host live audio broadcast that is similar to the Clubhouse app and the Twitter spaces.

In the pictures shared by Paluzzi, it can be seen that the audience will have the option of choosing from three room types one is the Live Audio broadcast room, on is the private audio room with friends and third is the video broadcast room. You can choose from the three options before starting a broadcast. Once you selected how you want to broadcast, you can invite users to join the conversation through a link. The profile pictures of all the users who have joined would appear in a circular form.

It is important to note that Facebook is still working on the interface and it is not functional at this moment. The final version of the live video app can be different from what it appears now.

The New York Times had reported in February that Facebook had asked its product team to create an app similar to Clubhouse. The app is in its early stages of development. "We've been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people," Emilie Haskell, a Facebook spokesperson told The NYT.