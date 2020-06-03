Facebook's Manage Activity tool will help you remove old posts: Here is how

Highlights Facebook has introduced a new feature that would allow users to bulk delete their old posts.

The Manage Activity tool will give you two options to deal with your old posts.

Manage Activity tool will arrive first on the Mobile app and Facebook Lite and then to the Facebook web.

Social media giant Facebook has introduced a new feature that would allow users to bulk delete their old posts. The company announced on Tuesday that it will be launching the Manage Activity feature to help people trash or archive their old posts. All of us have posted pictures or posts that we find embarrassing now and want to get rid of it when Facebook sends a Memories notification. However, now with Facebook's new feature removing embarrassing posts won't be that hard.

If you dig deep into your Facebook accounts, you would find tons of posts or pictures that are completely irrelevant now and holds no value to you. It could about an old friendship or a relationship that no longer exists. While you might have happily moved on in life, Facebook will remind you every year of the past that you don't want to revisit. But worry no more, Facebook is also bringing the feature that will help you get rid of them. And the best thing is you can delete posts and pictures in bulk, without really going to every single post and hitting the delete button. The company has rolled out the feature for some users already and it is gradually releasing it for everyone.

"Whether you're entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people's lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today," Facebook said in a blog post.

The Manage Activity tool will give you two options to deal with your old posts. You either archive them or get rid of them completely. The archive feature would mean that posts will not be visible to other visitors or to your friends. You can retain the content just for yourself without letting others to view it. This could be a nice way of holding on to the memories of the past but without including everyone else into it.

The other option is to move your posts to Trash. The trash folder will keep your posts for 30 days before deleting them completely from the app. But if you want to manually delete the posts or wish to restore them you can do that before the app gets rid of your posts. Facebook has made it simpler for users by letting them delete their posts in bulk.

"We've also developed filters to help you sort and find what you're looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range," Facebook said.

As per the company, the Manage Activity tool will arrive first on the Mobile app and Facebook Lite and then to the Facebook web.